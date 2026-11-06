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Home / Punjab / Jhota’s body sent to PGI for post-mortem

Jhota’s body sent to PGI for post-mortem

Family to get Rs 2-cr relief; govt job for widow

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Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Mansa, Updated At : 08:41 AM Nov 06, 2026 IST
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Slain anti-drug activist Parvinder Jhota. File Photo
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The body of slain anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota was sent to the PGI, Chandigarh, for a post-mortem examination at 11.45 pm on Thursday, following an agreement between the state government and his family to end the prolonged standoff over his killing.

An ardas was performed outside the mortuary before the body was placed in an ambulance. The protest, however, continued for the 24th day on Thursday.

Earlier in the evening, Jhota's father, Bhim Singh, had said the family would allow the post-mortem examination only after receiving cancellation reports of the cases registered against protesters.

A breakthrough was reached on Wednesday during a meeting in Mansa involving Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan, Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian, the family and members of the action committee. The government agreed to provide Rs 2 crore in compensation to the family and a government job to Jhota's wife, besides accepting some other demands.

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Meanwhile, some Punjabis, with the help of gurdwaras, have reportedly transferred over 1.6 lakh Australian dollars to his wife's bank account.

Meanwhile, Lakhvir Singh Lakha Sidhana and Mohanjit Singh Sheron were released from Nabha jail on Thursday evening on the orders of a Mansa court. They had been arrested in an attempt-to-murder case registered on October 28 over an alleged attack on the police. Their counsel, Harpal Singh Khara, said the police had declared both men innocent.

Nine others arrested in separate cases were also released from Bathinda jail on Thursday evening. Six others had been released earlier.

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