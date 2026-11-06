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Home / Punjab / Jhota’s kin refuse autopsy despite protesters’ release

Jhota’s kin refuse autopsy despite protesters’ release

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Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Mansa, Updated At : 01:22 AM Nov 06, 2026 IST
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Slain anti-drug activist Parvinder Jhota. File Photo
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Bhim Singh, father of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota, on Thursday night refused to allow his son’s body to be shifted to the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, for a post-mortem examination. He said the family would agree to the procedure only after receiving written cancellation reports of the cases registered against protesters.

He said the state government had agreed to cancel the cases during a meeting on Wednesday with Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan, Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian and senior officers.

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Earlier on Thursday evening, the family reached Mansa Civil Hospital, where an ambulance was waiting to take the body to PGIMER. However, the family refused to allow the transfer despite waiting for nearly three hours. Bhim later announced the decision at the protest site and said the agitation would continue.

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Meanwhile, Lakha Sidhana and Mohanjit Sheron were released from Nabha jail on Thursday evening following a Mansa court order. They had been arrested in an attempt to murder case registered on October 28, based on a police personnel's complaint alleging that protesters had attacked him while the body of 32-year-old marginal farmer Daljit Singh, who died of a suspected drug overdose, was being transported to Mansa.

Nine others arrested in separate cases were also released from Bathinda jail on Thursday evening. Six more had been released earlier.

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