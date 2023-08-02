Jimpa: 97% water supply schemes restored in state

Chandigarh, August 1
Water Supply and Sanitation Minister Bram Shanker Jimpa has said more than 97 per cent of the water supply schemes in villages have been repaired.
He said 369 schemes of south, north and central zones were affected due to flood of which 360 repaired.
He said in the second week of July, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had released Rs 10 crore for the repair of drinking water supply schemes and also directed to provide clean water to the flood-affected people in all circumstances.
Jimpa had also held a meeting with officials and the field staff of the department and instructed that there should be no shortage of clean water.
Jimpa said the remaining nine schemes would also be made operational soon.
