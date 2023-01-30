Jalandhar Improvement Trust land fraud: Vigilance arrests two

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 29

The Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Sunday arrested two suspects — Rajinder Singh and Ravi Kumar, both of Bilga village in Jalandhar district — who were absconding for more than 3 years in a case relating to the embezzlement of compensation pertaining to the acquisition of land for the Jalandhar Improvement Trust.

A total of 14 persons have been arrested so far in the embezzlement case.

A spokesperson of the VB said 94.97 acres of land was acquired by the Trust for Surya Enclave extension scheme, but while distributing the compensation, the suspects in connivance with officials of Trust, embezzled the compensation amount to the tune of Rs 5,49,18,523 by preparing forged documents in the names of fake persons.

The spokesperson further said in this case the main suspects — Gobind Ram and Parshotam Lal — had embezzled amounts of Rs 2,12,76,211 and Rs 98,77,843, respectively.

Of these amounts, Rs 35,00,000 and Rs 20,00,000 were received by Rajinder and Ravi through cheques from the main suspects, Gobind Ram and Parshotam Lal, respectively.