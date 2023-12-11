J&K kinnow trader thrashed in Abohar

Our Correspondent

Abohar, December 10

Some local transporters today allegedly attacked a Kashmiri trader, who had donated blood to save the lives of two traders of Abohar when they were attacked by some terrorists in Kashmir about four years ago.

Imtiaz Ahmed Dar, who was admitted to the Civil Hospital, said he had been in kinnow trade in Abohar for the last 20 years. Some local transporters were threatening him to close his business and leave the city.

He said as he was sitting in his shop on the Killianwali bypass here today, more than half a dozen people came in a car and attacked him, using sharp-edged weapons. Both his legs were badly injured. The assailants fled from there thinking that he was dead. He was rushed to the hospital.

According to doctors, there got major wounds in his head while both his legs were also badly injured, in addition to deep injuries on other parts of the body. The doctors referred him to Faridkot.

Imtiaz said he had given his blood to the wounded traders of Abohar, not caring about terrorists. But today the transporters tried to kill him.

The police reached the hospital and recorded his statement and also inspected the shop where Imtiaz was attacked.

Many traders and farmers also reached the hospital and strongly condemned the incident.

