Job letters given to 400 at ‘Rozgar Mela’ in Jalandhar

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 22

The Union Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship today organised a ‘Rozgar Mela’ at BSF Frontier Headquarters here.

Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Som Parkash presided over the function where physical and online copies of offer of appointment letters were given to 400 candidates hailing from Punjab and Himachal Pradesh selected for various posts in 15 different departments of Government of India.

Som Prakash apprised the audience about the recruitment drive being launched by Central ministries and departments by filling existing vacancies against sanctioned posts in a mission mode through recruitment agencies like the UPSC, SSC, Railway Recruitment Board, etc. The new recruits will join different departments of Central government in Group A, B and C levels.

