job scam: High Court orders FIR against director, varsity officers

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, December 21

Nearly a decade after an advertisement was issued by the Punjab Department of Animal Husbandry, Fisheries and Dairy Development inviting applications for posts of Dairy Development Officer, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has asserted that the entire exercise “smacks of a scam” before directing the registration of an FIR against its then Director.

Justice Sanjeev Prakash Sharma further made it clear that the FIR directed to be registered would also be against the then Controller of the Examination and the Registrar of Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University –– the agency conducting the examination.

Justice Sharma added that the investigation would be carried out by the “Vigilance section” of the government. Justice Sharma asserted that the selection process was vitiated on “account of collusion” of officials before quashing the appointment orders issued to the respondent-successful candidates. The selection conducted following the advertisement on June 22, 2014, was also quashed. Directions were issued to conduct fresh selection for the posts of Dairy Development Officer (Group-B). Justice Sharma was hearing a petition against the state and other respondents by Harpreet Singh through counsel Ranjit Singh Kalra with advocate Randeep Sngh Smagh. The Bench was told that the candidates were asked in the advertisement to “remain in touch” with the varsity website for the date of written test and results.

Kalra added the examination was conducted on October 1, 2014. But the result was not declared either by the university, or the department. An RTI application moved by the petitioner revealed the issuance of appointment letters to the two candidates.

Justice Sharma asserted the varsity’s stand was that it was not supposed to declare the result as per the minutes of the meeting. The department, on the other hand, stated that the varsity was required to declare the result. It was stated that the appointment was given on the varsity’s recommendations. The candidates stated the department verified their experience.

“The department is directed to register an FIR against the officers concerned, i.e. Controller of the Examination and the Registrar of the respondent-university, the then Director of the Department of Animal Husbandry, Fisheries and Dairy Development, Punjab, who were holding the post at that time, as well as respondent-candidates,” Justice Sharma asserted.

