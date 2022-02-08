Jobs, education, health top priorities: Punjab CM Charanjit Channi

Tribune News Service

Anandpur Sahib/una, Feb 7

Day after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi announced Charanjit Singh Channi as the party’s chief ministerial face, the latter paid obeisance at Takth Sri Kesgarh Sahib at Anandpur Sahib and Gurdwara Katalgarh Sahib at Chamkaur Sahib.

Channi visited the gurdwaras after paying obeisance at Naina Devi temple in Himachal Pradesh. The Chief Minister also paid obeisance at the Baba Bal Ashram in Kotla Kalan village, near Una, and met Sikh spiritual leader Baba Sarabjot Singh Bedi at Qila Baba Bedi.

In Anandpur Sahib, accompanied by sitting MLA and Congress candidate Rana KP Singh, the Chief Minister said the party would get absolute majority in the elections. He said the next Congress government would develop Anandpur Sahib as a IT hub. At Chamkaur Sahib, he said education and health facilities along with generating new employment opportunities would be their top priorities.

In Una, CM Channi visited Baba Bal Ashram, which has a considerable following in adjoining areas of Punjab. Channi also paid obeisance at the gurdwara located in the Qila Baba Bedi. Interacting with mediapersons, the Chief Minister promised free education and health facilities to people if voted back to power.

Channi said the party high command had reposed faith in him and he was certain of party’s victory. He said both Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu and him were working in tandem to ensure party’s success at the hustings. He said there was no substantial opposition to the Congress from any other political party.

