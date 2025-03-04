'Join work or face suspension': Punjab issues ultimatum to striking tehsildars

The Punjab government has issued a warning to striking officers, demanding they return to work immediately or face suspension.

This warning, issued by the Additional Chief Secretary of Revenue to all state revenue officers, follows an earlier warning from Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, who condemned the tehsildars' strike "in favour of their corrupt colleagues."

The tehsildars have gone on mass casual leave until Friday, protesting the Vigilance Bureau's actions against some of their members.

Mann emphasised his government's strict stance against corruption, stating, "To prevent inconvenience to the public, other tehsil officers are being given the responsibility of all tehsil work so that people's business is not disrupted. Enjoy your collective holiday, tehsildars. However, the people will decide when and where you rejoin after this holiday”.

Mann personally visited tehsil offices in Kharar and Fatehgarh Sahib to ensure the strike was not causing public inconvenience. Earlier in the day, following the CM's instructions, kanungos and PCS officers in the district were assigned the tehsildars' duties.

The warning letter reiterates that revenue officers are on strike/mass leave/are not registering documents, which constitutes "blackmailing and arm twisting" that the government would not tolerate.

All revenue officers on strike/mass leave/not registering documents are ordered to return to their duties by 5 pm on Wednesday.

Failure to do so would result in suspension, with their unauthorised absence treated as dies non, leading to a break in service.

Additionally, strict disciplinary action would be taken under the Punjab Civil Services (Punishment & Appeal) Rules, 1970. The warning letter also emphasises that probationary officers who engage in this misconduct/non-performance of duties are liable to have their services terminated.