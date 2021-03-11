Joint candidate for Sangrur Lok Sabha bypoll? Sukhbir Badal meets Simranjit Singh Mann

Parvesh Sharma
Sangrur, June 3
To field a common candidate for the Sangrur Lok Sabha bypoll, SAD chief Sukhbir Badal held a meeting with SAD (Amritsar) chief Simranjit Singh Mann at his residence here today. At the meeting, the issue of the release of Sikh prisoners was discussed.
“All Sikh organisations must unite. We discussed various issues,” said Harjinder Singh Dhami, SGPC chief, among those who accompanied Sukhbir. The latter refused to talk to the media.
Later, the SAD said it had made an appeal for a consensus candidate from among the kin of ‘Bandi Singhs’ to help secure their release.
“I intend to file my papers for the bypoll tomorrow. I am hopeful the SAD will back me. We will fight unitedly for the release of Sikh prisoners,” said Mann after the meeting.
