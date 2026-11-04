Jouramajra resigns as MLA

Two days after resigning from the primary membership of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), former Punjab minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra today resigned as a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA).

His resignation was accepted by Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan, and the Samana seat now stands vacant. With this, AAP’s strength in the 117-member House has come down from 94 to 91. Jouramajra joined the BJP yesterday along with Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra and Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh, who had also quit the AAP.

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Both Pathanmajra, MLA from Sanaur, and Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh, MLA from Amritsar North, had submitted their resignations from the Assembly. Their seats were declared vacant yesterday after Sandhwan accepted their resignations.

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Jouramajra’s resignation as MLA came a day after the Punjab Vidhan Sabha issued him a notice following a communication from AAP chief whip Baljinder Kaur. In her letter to the Speaker, Baljinder informed that Jouramajra had resigned from the primary membership of the AAP and sought his disqualification.