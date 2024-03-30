Journalists on poll duty can vote through postal ballot: Election Commission

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 29

The Election Commission (EC) has allowed media personnel on duty related to poll day coverage to vote through postal ballot in the upcoming parliamentary elections.

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Sibin C said that according to the notification issued by the ECI, media personnel authorised by the EC for poll day coverage and other state government department officials can vote via postal ballot under Section 60 (c) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

The CEO said that as per the notification, the EC has notified journalists holding authorisation letters issued by the EC who are engaged in polling day coverage as essential service personnel, along with staff from 6 government departments. These departments include Department of Local Government (Fire Services), Department of Transport (Drivers, conductors, workshop staff, operations staff and officers posted at Headquarters and depots at district level), Department of Jails (Superintendent, Deputy Superintendent, Assistant Superintendent, and Guarding staff posted in jails), Department of Home Affairs and Justice (Police officers, police personnel, civil defense, and home guards), Department of Power (Staff of state power corporation and state transmission corporation deputed at generations units, thermal plants, hydel units (within or outside state), staff on deputation to BBMB and field staff posted in grid sub-station), Department of Health and Family Welfare — (a) Drug Control Officers working under the Commissionerate of Food and Drugs Administration (b) Medical and Para-medical Staff working/on duty on the day of poll.

