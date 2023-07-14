Judge lands in contempt loop for acquitting accused despite stay

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, July 13

Kapurthala’s then Additional Sessions Judge Jitender Walia has landed herself in a contempt loop for acquitting the accused in a murder case despite a stay order by theHigh Court. Ruling that the judicial officer prima facie committed contempt of court by violating the stay order, Justice Arvind Singh Sangwan today revived a contempt petition against her.

The direction came after Justice Sangwan took into consideration a sealed-cover report by the high court’s Registrar Vigilance submitted on the inquiry’s completion. Among other things, the report said it was difficult to accept Walia’s version that she was not aware of order dated May 20, 2016, passed by the high court.

The matter was initially brought to the court’s notice with the filing of a petition in 2016 by the victim’s mother Kulwant Kaur, alias Kanto, through counsel Vivek K Thakur for cancellation of anticipatory bail to the accused granted by the Additional Sessions Judge. Thakur contended that it was initially declined in November 2014. But the judge granted pre-arrest bail to the accused vide order dated May 11, 2015, without reference to the dismissal of the first application for anticipatory bail.

Justice Sangwan observed the trial court was also directed not to pass a final order on a specific prayer by the complainant-mother. The perusal of a subsequent order reflected that the court was monitoring the probe by directing the investigating officer to record the mother’s statement, which was not recorded prior to submitting the final investigation report under Section 173(2) of the CrPC.

#Kapurthala