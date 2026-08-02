Judicial custody of Royale Estate promoters extended

The judicial custody of Royale City and Royale Estate Group, Zirakpur, promoters Neeraj Kansal and Praveen Kansal, arrested in an alleged money laundering case, has been extended till August 3. Both the accused were produced before the special Enforcement Directorate (ED) court through video conferencing from jail on Friday.

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During the hearing, the ED filed separate applications seeking an extension of their judicial custody. After providing copies of the applications to the defence, the court heard arguments from both sides and extended their judicial custody till August 3.

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The accused will again appear before the court through video conferencing at the next hearing.

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According to the ED, the investigation has uncovered documents relating to financial transactions, diversion of funds and outstanding liabilities owed to the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA). The agency said the investigation is still in progress.

The ED has already filed a prosecution complaint (charge sheet) before the special court. According to the agency, the complaint is based on bank records, financial transactions and project-related documents collected during the investigation. It maintained that the probe is not yet complete and other aspects of the case remain under investigation.

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Neeraj Kansal and Praveen Kansal continue to remain in judicial custody in connection with the case.

Earlier, on July 21, the special ED court dismissed the bail plea of Neeraj Kansal, one of the promoters of M/s Chandigarh Royale City Promoters Pvt Ltd (CRCPL) and the Royale Estate Group, Chandigarh and Zirakpur. He had sought bail on medical grounds in the money laundering case linked to the alleged default in payment of statutory liabilities to GMADA.