 Judicial system painfully slow: HC : The Tribune India

Judicial system painfully slow: HC

Says it’s creating frustration among people

Judicial system painfully slow: HC


Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, December 5

In a severe indictment of the justice delivery mechanism, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has asserted that the judicial system is painfully slow and sluggish, generating frustration among justice seekers. The High Court also rapped an “executing court” for insensitive approach.

The assertions by Justice HS Madaan, making it clear that not much had changed over the decades, came nearly 150 years after the Privy Council observed that “the difficulties of a litigant in India begin when he has obtained a decree”.

The observations are significant as obtaining a decree from the courts below seldom comes with a sense of triumph for the winning side, as the real battle begins in getting it executed. The entire process, embroiled in technicalities, takes years and years.

The Supreme Court has already asserted that the decree holders are entitled to enjoy the fruits of the decree expeditiously. In its judgment in the case of “Satyawati versus Rajinder Singh and another”, the apex court had also referred to the Privy Council observations made in 1872 on difficulties faced by a decree holder in the execution of a decree.

The case before the High Court has its genesis in a civil suit filed way back in August 2012. The plaintiffs had complained that their neighbours-defendants had encroached upon a part of their land. A decree was passed in their favour on July 3, 2014, after they successfully proved their case in the court.

An execution petition was filed after an appeal preferred against that judgment and decree was dismissed on May 8, 2018. However, till date, the possession of the encroached portion has not been delivered to the decree-holders.

Justice Madaan asserted: “It speaks volumes about the working of our judicial system, which is painfully slow and sluggish creating frustration among the people seeking justice. The judgment debtor (defendants), having lost the litigation in the trial court as well as in first appellate court with no stay order being there in their favour, have successfully stretched the proceedings, getting one adjournment after the other on one pretext or the other and the executing court seems to be granting liberal adjournment without being sensitive to the plight of the decree-holders, who are waiting for justice for over 10 years”.

Justice Madaan added that the executing court was required to take strong and stringent action to ensure that the warrants of possession were executed, rather than passing orders in a mechanical manner that warrants of possession had been received back unexecuted and fresh be issued for the next date of hearing. This, in fact, showed the insensitive approach of the executing court.

Dismissing the plea, Justice Madaan added that it was hoped and expected that the executing court would realise its responsibility and get the decree executed at the earliest.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder mastermind Goldy Brar appears in YouTube interview, claims he is not detained by US police

2
Diaspora

Punjabi woman shot dead at petrol pump in Canada's Brampton

3
Chandigarh

2 Punjab residents give Rs 9.12 lakh to Kashmiri man a day after people steal apple cartons from his truck in Fatehgarh Sahib

4
Himachal

Assembly Elections 2022: Poll of exit polls gives Gujarat, Himachal to BJP in record wins

5
Trending

Ex-Twitter MD Parminder Singh forgets to pay for cab at Delhi airport; driver's response wins netizens heart

6
Jalandhar

2 men desecrate village gurdwara in Punjab's Jalandhar

7
Nation

Lucky Ali says land mafia and IAS officer wife are illegally entering his farm, shares post

8
Trending

Chandigarh man shields son from falling off moving scooter; Internet has mixed reactions

9
Brand Connect

Chemist Warehouse - Gold Coast Keto Australia Dark Truth You Need to Know

10
Punjab

Woman, along with 5-year-old son, 'jumps' into Sirhind canal in Punjab's Muktsar

Don't Miss

View All
2 Punjab residents give Rs 9.12 lakh to Kashmiri man a day after people steal apple cartons from his truck in Fatehgarh Sahib
Chandigarh

2 Punjab residents give Rs 9.12 lakh to Kashmiri man a day after people steal apple cartons from his truck in Fatehgarh Sahib

Ex-Twitter MD Parminder Singh forgets to pay for cab at Delhi airport; driver’s response wins netizens heart
Trending

Ex-Twitter MD Parminder Singh forgets to pay for cab at Delhi airport; driver's response wins netizens heart

Watch: Shepherd dances to Govinda’s song ‘Dulhe Raja’; has sheep as ‘peeche ke baraati’ and donkeys as ‘agey ka band baaja’
Trending

Watch: Shepherd dances to Govinda's song 'Dulhe Raja'; has sheep as 'peeche ke baraati' and donkeys as 'agey ka band baaja'

Moosewala murder mastermind Goldy Brar appears in YouTube interview, claims he is not detained by US police
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder mastermind Goldy Brar appears in YouTube interview, claims he is not detained by US police

Batala man gets award for enriching lives of disabled
Punjab

Batala man Harmanjit Singh Goraya gets award for enriching lives of disabled

Road to freedom begins in classroom for this NRI
Punjab

Road to freedom begins in classroom for this NRI

In a first in 57 years, BSF conducts ceremonial Raising Day Parade in Amritsar
Amritsar

In a first in 57 years, BSF conducts ceremonial Raising Day Parade in Amritsar

Bathinda farmer gives wings to his childhood passion, makes aircraft models, teaches nuances of aeronautics to varsity students
Punjab

Bathinda farmer gives wings to his childhood passion, makes aircraft models, teaches nuances of aeronautics to varsity students

Top News

Exit polls predict big BJP victory in Guj, give it edge in HP

Exit polls predict big BJP victory in Guj, give it edge in HP

Likely to better its record 2002 tally in PM’s home state | ...

Team Jai Ram may break 37-year jinx

Team Jai Ram may break 37-year jinx

PM chairs all-party meet on G-20, calls for Oppn support

PM chairs all-party meet on G-20, calls for Oppn support

Haryana may drop cases over farm, Jat quota stirs

Haryana may drop cases over farm, Jat quota stirs

HC takes note of Baddi fake drugs racket, issues notice to CS

HC takes note of Baddi fake drugs racket, issues notice to CS


Cities

View All

2 smugglers held with Rs 51 lakh drug money in Amritsar

2 smugglers held with Rs 51 lakh drug money in Amritsar

Pakka Morcha enters 10th day

Tangled Mess: Cobweb of wires a threat to Amritsar residents

Stretch of Problems: Commuters, locals suffer as work on flyover in Amritsar moves at snail's pace

Set to host G-20 meet, Amritsar airport needs proper amenities

Newborn taken away from Bathinda hospital

Newborn taken away from Bathinda hospital

Bathinda, Mansa farmers mobilise support to observe Delhi stir anniversary

Bathinda farmer gives wings to his childhood passion, makes aircraft models, teaches nuances of aeronautics to varsity students

Muktsar ‘birdman’ builds nests for 5K winged guests

Seven of gang arrested for carjacking in Bathinda

Propofol deaths: Central drug control body to get anaesthetic tested again

Propofol deaths: Central drug control body to get anaesthetic tested again

Overhead Cables: Erring telcos asked to pay fee by December 16

10 days on run, two brothers held for murder in Mohali

Trial run on Zirakpur-Chandigarh side of elevated road conducted, finishing touches underway

2 more village ponds to become sarovars

Delhi air quality improves slightly, lands in ‘very poor’ category

Delhi air quality improves slightly, lands in ‘very poor’ category

Delhi chokes again, air quality deteriorates to 'severe', GRAP Stage III kicks in

50 per cent voting in MCD polls; Both AAP, BJP claim victory

After AIIMS, Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital faces hacking attack

Delhi HC sets aside conviction, 6-yr jail term considering lost trial court record

Liquor served beyond 1 am, pub owner, manager booked

Liquor served beyond 1 am, pub owner, manager booked

Deer strays into busy area, rescued

Farmers to protest outside residences of MPs today

NGO mocks AAP govt, civic body

NGO mocks AAP govt, civic body

Decline in production, sales worries Ludhiana hosiery manufacturers

Haphazard parking on highway poses threat to motorists at night

Patiala district Congress ex-rural chief booked for fraud

Patiala district Congress ex-rural chief booked for fraud

Patiala Civic body acts tough on encroachers in city

Patiala District Bar Association to hold elections on December 16

Sanitation workers dump garbage on Punjabi University campus in Patiala

Govt employees to be trained in sign language