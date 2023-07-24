Jump in student enrolment for primary classes in Punjab

Tribune News Service

Vishav Bharti

Chandigarh, July 23

Government schools have witnessed an increase in pre-primary and primary enrolment as compared to the previous years.

As per the data compiled by the state’s Education Department, there is an increase of 16.3 per cent enrolment of students for pre-primary-I and 9.9 per cent increase in pre-primary-II as compare to the last academic session.

For academic session 2022-23, 1.7 lakh students were enrolled in pre-primary-I. However, the number was increased to 1.98 lakh for the session 2023-24. Similarly in pre-primary-II, 3.48 lakh students were enrolled in the last academic session and for 2023-24, the enrolment was increased to 3.82 lakh. Apart from that, there was an increase of 4 per cent in the enrollment for primary classes (I to V).

From the beginning of the session, the government launched Mission Enrollment campaign and a special focus was on the districts where enrolment was significantly low in pre-primary classes.

As per department officials, the significant jump in the enrolment is the outcome of the campaign. For instance, Tarn Taran district witnessed a 25.8 per cent increase, Mansa 24.7 per cent, Pathankot 23 per cent, Hoshiarpur 21.9 per cent, Kapurthala 20.5 per cent and Ferozepur 20.3 per cent in pre-primary-I.