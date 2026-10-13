'Jungle raj': Opposition targets Punjab CM Mann govt over Jhota’s killing, questions anti-drug campaign

The opposition leaders on Tuesday targeted the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab over the killing of Parvinder Singh, popularly known as Jhota, who had been raising his voice against drug abuse, alleging a collapse of law and order and questioning the effectiveness of the state government’s anti-drug campaign.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal, Punjab BJP president Kewal Singh Dhillon, former state BJP president Sunil Jakhar and former Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring criticised the Bhagwant Mann-led government following Jhota’s fatal shooting in Mansa.

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In a post on X, Sukhbir expressed shock over the killing and extended his condolences to the bereaved family. He alleged that law and order had deteriorated in Punjab and claimed the government’s much-publicised “Yudh Nashian Virudh” campaign had failed to curb the drug menace.

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He alleged that the government was preoccupied with other interests while neglecting the deteriorating situation in the state, and called for an end to what he described as “jungle raj”.

Kewal Dhillon, in a post in Punjabi on X, described the situation as “jungle raj” and cited the killing, murders, gangster-related incidents and the alleged open sale of drugs as signs of deteriorating law and order. He asked the AAP government whether this was the change it had promised. He also demanded resignation from Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

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Sunil Jakhar posted on X that Jhota’s killing had once again raised questions about the state government’s anti-drug campaign. Referring to the Punjab DGP’s reported remarks about the growing problem of medicinal drugs, he asked what steps the government had taken to check their supply and how much of the drugs had been seized.

He also questioned the accountability of drug inspectors and asked whether their role in curbing the sale of medicinal drugs was being adequately fulfilled. Jakhar said the Chief Minister remained accountable for the situation in Punjab.

Meanwhile, Warring termed the killing a result of what he described as the government’s failure on law and order and its “Yudh Nashian Virudh” campaign. He said Jhota had taken a stand against drugs but his initiatives had not received support from the government.

Warring also recalled meeting Jhota’s father and family in 2023, when Jhota had been arrested in a case he described as false, and expressed condolences to the family.