Just a call away, Charanjit Channi on Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann’s ‘missing’ jibe

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 28

Former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi has said he was available 24x7 on his mobile phone, but he did not receive any call from Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann or his personal staff.

Channi, who is in Canada, said, “It was wrong on Mann’s part to say that I am not available. I am getting treatment for my eyes and will be back soon. I am also working on PhD thesis and will be back soon to submit it. All decisions taken by me as the CM were in black and white. Mann can call me anytime he wants.”

Speaking in the Vidhan Sabha on Tuesday, Mann had sought to know where his predecessor was. The CM said he wanted to know about many “anti-people” decisions the former CM had taken towards the end of his term.

“Show your CM candidate (Channi),” Mann had taunted the Congress. “After we came (formed the government), I got the files and saw that some decisions were taken near the end of the (Congress) term... I want to ask Channi where he is. Where has he gone after the polls? I want to ask him about many files which he signed during the last days of his government,” said the CM.

“Some people say he is in Canada and some say he is in the US. Channi should have stayed here. It means he must have done something wrong,” Mann claimed.