‘Just like Naxalism’: BJP chief says Punjab’s drug menace will be eradicated in time-bound manner

In important remarks on Thursday, BJP president Nitin Nabin said that, just as the Centre had eradicated Naxalism from the country in a time-bound manner, the BJP-led government would also eradicate the drug menace in Punjab.

Addressing a Punjabi and Sikh Gaurav Sammelan in Rudrapur in poll-bound Uttarakhand, Nabin said the government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi would link the development of Punjab and Uttarakhand with the resolve to build a Viksit Bharat by 2047.

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“Punjab and Uttarakhand will give fresh momentum to the nation’s progress,” he said.

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Engaging with the Sikh community in Udham Singh Nagar, where nine Assembly constituencies have a strong Sikh political influence, Nabin, sporting a turban, said he came from the land of Patna Sahib.

Upon his arrival in Rudrapur, Nabin paid his respects at Nanakmatta Sahib, associated with Guru Nanak Dev, and hailed the contributions of Sikhs from Kashipur, Bazpur, Sitarganj, Khatima, Gadarpur and Jaspur, who made the Terai region their home and contributed to the development of Uttarakhand.

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The BJP chief also spoke about the 1984 anti-Sikh riots at the event and said the BJP would never forgive the culprits.

In a message of solidarity with the Sikh community, Nabin said the land of Nanakmatta Sahib, where everyone had gathered that day, was no ordinary land.

“Around 500 years ago, during his third Udasi, Guru Nanak Dev Ji himself visited this place,” said the BJP chief, referring to a 500-year-old tree that stands as a witness to the times of Guru Hargobind Singh Sahib Ji.

Nabin offered prayers, remembering three sacred Sikh sites — Hemkund Sahib, Nanakmatta Sahib and Reetha Sahib.