Just one-year training to patwaris appointed before May 26 illegal: HC

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 17

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has held as illegal and unjustified the imparting of only a year’s training to patwaris appointed prior to May 26. Justice Sanjeev Prakash Sharma of the High Court also made it clear that the patwaris would now have to undergo complete training as provided under the erstwhile Punjab Revenue Patwaris, Class III Service Rules, 1966.

The salary, if paid, would be accordingly re-fixed after being given training stipend for the period, Justice Sharma asserted while hearing a petition filed by Maninderjit Singh and other petitioners against the state of Punjab and another respondent.

Justice Sharma asserted that the court had considered the submissions and perused the Punjab Revenue Patwaris (Group C) Service Rules, 2023, notified on May 26. “The rules have been brought into force from the date of their publication in the official gazette (May 26). The rules, therefore, could not have been applied retrospectively on the patwaris who have been recruited prior to May 26. Therefore, all patwaris who are appointed under any of the advertisements which may have been issued prior to May 26 would be governed by the Patwari Service Rules, 1966, which provide for one-and-a-half years’ training,” Justice Sharma concluded.