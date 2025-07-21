Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra sworn in as judge of Punjab and Haryana High Court

Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra was on Monday sworn in as a judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

Chief Justice Sheel Nagu administered the oath of office at a simple ceremony, which was attended by sitting and retired judges, bureaucrats, members of the Bar, and families.

Transferred from the Allahabad High Court, Justice Mishra assumes charge as the first puisne or senior-most judge after the Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court. The transfer is in accordance with the recommendation made by the Supreme Court Collegium on May 26.

The Ministry of Law and Justice had, through a notification dated July 14, cleared a series of transfers and appointments of judges and Chief Justices across high courts in the country. As part of the notification, three senior judges of the Punjab and Haryana High Court—Justices Sanjeev Prakash Sharma, Anil Kshetarpal and Sudhir Singh—were transferred to the high courts of Rajasthan, Delhi and Patna, respectively.

Justice Mishra, 56, pursued his undergraduate studies in economics (honours) at Kirori Mal College, Delhi University, before earning his law degree from the Campus Law Centre at the same university. He enrolled with the Bar on May 8, 1993.

Over the years, he specialised in civil, constitutional and service law, and represented several statutory authorities, including the development authorities of Noida, Ghaziabad, and Allahabad.

He was designated as a Senior Advocate in 2013. On February 3, 2014, he was appointed an Additional Judge of the Allahabad High Court and was confirmed as a Permanent Judge on February 1, 2016.