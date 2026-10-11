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Home / Punjab / Justice Kuldip Singh’s portrait installed at Central Sikh Museum in Amritsar

Justice Kuldip Singh’s portrait installed at Central Sikh Museum in Amritsar

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Charanjit Singh Teja
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 01:27 AM Oct 11, 2026 IST
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The portrait of late Justice Kuldip Singh installed at the Central Sikh Museum in the Golden Temple complex.
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A portrait of late Justice Kuldip Singh, along with those of Dal Khalsa leader Gajinder Singh and Gurdev Singh Debu, was installed at the Central Sikh Museum in the Golden Temple complex on Saturday.

Addressing the gathering, Akal Takht acting Jathedar Kuldeep Singh Gargaj said Justice Singh had raised his voice for truth, justice and the rights of people and played a significant role in highlighting atrocities against Sikh youths.

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Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) chief Harjinder Singh Dhami said Justice Singh’s judicial decisions had played an important role in matters concerning Punjab and human rights. He also recalled his role as chairman of the Delimitation Commission, saying he had named Assembly and parliamentary constituencies in Punjab after places associated with the visits of Sikh Gurus.

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Justice Singh’s son, senior advocate Paramjit Singh Patwalia, was also honoured.

The portraits were unveiled after a prayer attended by Gargaj, Dhami, Takht Damdama Sahib Jathedar Tek Singh and Darbar Sahib Granthi Giani Baljit Singh, families and activists.

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Gargaj said Gajinder Singh remained committed to Sikh principles despite spending a long period in exile, while Gurdev Singh Debu laid down his life amid government repression.

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