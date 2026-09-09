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Home / Punjab / Justice Pankaj Jain inaugurates crèche, new facilities at Sangrur district courts complex

Justice Pankaj Jain inaugurates crèche, new facilities at Sangrur district courts complex

Crèche named 'Mother's Touch', extended Bar room, 6 utility shops inaugurated

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Aman Sood
Tribune News Service
Sangrur, Updated At : 05:28 PM Sep 09, 2026 IST
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Justice Pankaj Jain inaugurates “Mother’s Touch” crèche in Sangrur district courts complex
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Justice Pankaj Jain, Judge, Punjab and Haryana High Court and Administrative Judge of the Sangrur Sessions Division, visited the District Courts Complex, Sangrur, on September 9 and inaugurated several facilities aimed at improving infrastructure and amenities for advocates, court staff and litigants.

District and Sessions Judge Munish Singal, along with S.S. Dhindsa, President of the Sangrur Bar Association; G.S. Grewal, Member, Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana; and other senior members of the Bar, welcomed Justice Pankaj Jain.

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The newly established “Mother’s Touch” crèche was also inaugurated. The facility was conceptualised by Justice Alka Sarin, Judge, Punjab and Haryana High Court, during her tenure as Administrative Judge of the Sangrur Sessions Division.

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The crèche has been set up to provide a safe and child-friendly environment for children of working parents, and is expected to support working parents and promote a more family-friendly environment at the court complex.

Justice Pankaj Jain also inaugurated the Extended Bar Room, which will provide additional space and improved facilities for advocates, besides a more comfortable working environment.

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Further, he inaugurated six newly constructed utility shops at the complex to provide essential services to advocates, litigants, court staff and other visitors.

During the visit, Justice Pankaj Jain reviewed the functioning and infrastructure of the court complex and stressed the need for continuous improvement of judicial infrastructure and amenities to ensure an efficient, accessible and litigant-friendly environment.

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