Justice Shabihul Hasnain's tenure on preventive detention advisory boards extended till 2028

Justice Shabihul Hasnain's tenure on preventive detention advisory boards extended till 2028

The notification was issued by Department of Home Affairs, with Additional Chief Secretary Alok Shekhar signing the order on behalf of the Governor of Punjab

Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:29 PM Jan 28, 2026 IST
The Punjab Government has extended the tenure of Justice (Retired) Shabihul Hasnain as Chairman of the Advisory Boards constituted under three key preventive detention laws — the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, the National Security Act, and the Conservation of Foreign Exchange and Prevention of Smuggling Activities Act — till January 9, 2028.

The extension covers the Chairman and Members of the Advisory Boards that examine cases of preventive detention under these Central enactments, a statutory safeguard meant to review whether continued detention is justified.

Justice Hasnain will continue as Chairman of the Advisory Boards, while advocates Suveer Sheokand and Divanshu Jain will continue as Members.

The government clarified that apart from the extension of tenure, all other terms and conditions applicable to the Chairman and Members will remain unchanged. The notification was issued by the Department of Home Affairs, with Additional Chief Secretary Alok Shekhar signing the order on behalf of the Governor of Punjab.

Justice Hasnain served as a judge of the Allahabad High Court for nearly 12 years, during which he also handled administrative responsibilities. After demitting judicial office, he was appointed Chairman of the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission in 2020 for a three-year term.

In January 2023, with the consent of the Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, the Punjab Government constituted Advisory Boards under the three Central enactments dealing with preventive detention and appointed Justice Hasnain as Chairman. These Boards are mandated to review detention orders passed under laws dealing with national security, illicit narcotics trafficking, smuggling, and foreign exchange violations, and to advise the government on the continuation or revocation of such detentions.

According to official records, the latest extension has been granted following the completion of the earlier term, with the government deciding to continue the existing composition of the Boards.

