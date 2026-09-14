Justice sought for Mohanjit, Gulzar

Leaders across party lines, social organisations and local residents today gathered outside Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s residence, demanding justice for Mohanjit Singh Sheron and Dalit labourer Gulzar Singh, who died by suicide.

Under the leadership of an action committee formed to address Gulzar’s suicide and the alleged police brutality against Mohanjit of Sheron village, several organisations declared that the agitation would continue until justice was secured in both cases.

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The action committee warned that a pakka morcha would be launched if its demands were not met.