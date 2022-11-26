Cash at judge’s door: Justice Yadav denies CBI's allegations

Chandigarh, November 25
Justice Nirmal Yadav, former judge of Punjab and Haryana High Court, has denied her role in the alleged cash at judge’s door scam. While submitting her statement under Section 313 of the CrPC before a CBI court here on Friday, she denied all the allegations put in the form of 300 questions to her.
Justice Nirmal Yadav has submitted her statement through counsel Vishal Garg Narwana.
Claiming that Justice Yadav had been falsely implicated in the case, Narwan submitted Justice Yadav neither received any amount as bribe nor demanded it. The whole prosecution theory was a bundles of lies, he said.
