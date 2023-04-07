Amritpal Singh case: Justify maintainability of habeas corpus pleas, HC tells petitioners

Chandigarh, April 6
The Punjab and Haryana High Court today made it clear that the counsel for petitioners were expected to come prepared to justify the maintainability of habeas corpus petitions filed in the present form in matters stemming out of Amritpal Singh’s case.
Assam detainees: Grounds not mentioned
- Justice Kshetarpal said the petitioner had not mentioned the grounds on which the alleged detainees had been detained
- On being called upon to explain the maintainability of the writ petition in the present form, the counsel relied upon the pendency of a petition slated for hearing on April 11
Justice Anil Kshetarpal was hearing a petition filed by Pavitar Kaur and other connected cases against the state of Punjab and other respondents. At the onset, counsel Imaan Singh Khara, representing the petitioners, admitted that there were no personal allegations against Srabana Sonowal, Superintendent of Jail, Central Jail, Dibrugarh, in Assam. She was impleaded only as an official.
Justice Kshetarpal asserted: “Once some official is required to be impleaded, he or she is required to be impleaded by his or her designation and not by name. Consequently, the name of Sonowal is deleted from the array of parties.”
Justice Kshetarpal added the petitioner admittedly had not mentioned the grounds on which the alleged detainees had been detained. On being called upon to explain the maintainability of the writ petition in the present form, the counsel relied upon the pendency of a petition slated for hearing on April 11.
Directing the listing of the matter along with the other petition, Justice Kshetarpal added: “However, it is expected that he will come prepared to justify the maintainability of the writ petition in the manner in which it has been presented before the court”.
The other petition has been filed by the wife of actor Sarabjit Singh Kalsi, alias, Daljit Kalsi. Petitioner Narinder Kaur, among other things, alleged that Kalsi was in custody “without following the due process of law and procedure before the competent judicial court”.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
'PM doesn’t understand importance of education': Jailed AAP leader Sisodia in a letter to people
‘It is very dangerous for the country if the prime minister ...
More worry, flattened wheat crop turns black in Punjab
Centre’s record production estimates unlikely to be met
Indian national sentenced to 33 months in jail in US; ordered to pay $2.4 mn for defrauding elderly
Ashish Bajaj, 29, pleaded guilty in August last year