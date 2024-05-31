Juveniles can file pre-arrest bail pleas: Punjab and Haryana High Court

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, May 31

Putting to rest the legal debate over the maintainability of pre-arrest bail pleas filed by juveniles, a Division Bench of the Punjab and Haryana High Court has made it clear that the remedy is available to a child in conflict with law apprehending arrest.

The ruling came as the Bench of Acting Chief Gurmeet Singh Sandhawalia and Justice Lapita Banerji disposing of 33 petitions while deciding the legal issue regarding the maintainability of a juvenile’s plea for pre-arrest bail under Section 438 of the CrPC.

The matter was placed before the Bench following conflicting views by Single Judges of the high court in view of Section 12 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015. The Bench noticed advocate Tanu Bedi, assisting the court as amicus curiae, argued in favour of the larger picture on “exercise of jurisdiction by the courts rather than taking the restrictive view on the ground that the petition is not maintainable”.

The Bench observed it was not disputed that a child in conflict with law was to be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board, which was to proceed with in accordance with the law. The issue before it was regarding the child’s rights before production.

The Bench asserted it was of the considered opinion that protection could be granted to a child in conflict with law before he was to put in an appearance before the Board. The word “arrest” was provided for in Section 12 of the Juvenile Justice (Care & Protection of Children) Act, 2000. Section 12 of the subsequent 2015 Act omitted the word “arrest”. But the word “apprehension” in the 2015 Act could be held to be the same as an “arrest” as liberty was curtailed.

“Once a protection is granted to adults as such under Section 438 CrPC on the ground of apprehension of arrest, we do not see any tangible reasons as to why the moment a juvenile is under the threat of apprehension the benefit of the provisions of Section 438 CrPC should be denied,” the Bench observed.

It added there was no valid reason to adopt a restrictive view in the absence of explicit exclusion of Section 438 CrPC. It was time and again held that the bail was the rule and denial was the exception. “For a child to be placed under disadvantage on account of the fact that the word “arrest” has not been mentioned in the Act does not do any justice to the purpose of the Act. Rather it is a conscious act of the legislation keeping in mind the beneficial provisions. The omission as such has been made and it would not debar the children from the benefit of the provisions of Section 438 of the Act,” the Bench asserted.

