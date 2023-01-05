Kabaddi coach from Moga killed in Philippines

Tribune News Service

Moga, January 4

A kabaddi coach hailing from the district has been shot dead in Manila, the capital of the Philippines.

Gurpreet Singh (43) had gone to the Philippines four years ago.

When he returned home from work on Tuesday, he was shot dead by unidentified persons. The attackers had not been identified, nor reason for the attack yet known, said the Manila police.

#kabaddi #Moga