Kabaddi player dies by suicide

Our Correspondent

Abohar, March 30

A national-level kabaddi player who had brought laurels to Punjab reportedly ended his life by suicide at his Sitaram Colony residence here. The deceased, identified as Karam Singh, aged about 30, was posted as a police commando at the CM’s Residence in Chandigarh. He had come here to attend a wedding ceremony on March 27. His wife Rajwant Kaur said her husband had been upset for the past few days, but didn’t share with the family the reason for it.