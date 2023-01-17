Kabaddi player dies in Canada

Tribune News Service

Moga, January 16

A renowned kabaddi player, Amarpreet Singh, alias Amri, hailing from Patto Hira Singh village of Nihal Singh Wala subdivision in Moga district died of cardiac arrest at Surrey in Canada on Monday.

He was playing in the Ghal Kalan Academy.

Amri was a famous kabaddi raider and the 28-year-old had gone to Canada to solemnise his marriage there in December last year.

His family is yet to comment on whether his body will be brought to his native village for cremation.