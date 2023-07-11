Kabaddi player washed away

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, July 10

It was Vijay Kumar’s 18th birthday on Sunday when he was washed away in flash floods triggered by heavy rains at Bholewal village in Nawanshahr.

His body has not been found yet and the search has been ongoing since last evening. An avid kabaddi player, he had just passed Class XII and used to participate in village-level tournaments.

Surjeet Raj, father of the deceased and a daily wager, said he had bought some sweets for Vijay, but he would never return. “Vijay wanted to study further and learn some skills to support family. I have four children and he was the most caring one,” said Raj. He alleged that illegal mining was taking place in the village and his son who had gone for sheep grazing fell into a pit due to the heavy flow of water.

Balachaur MLA Santosh Kataria said if illegal mining was going on in the area, action would be taken against those responsible.