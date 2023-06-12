‘Kalapani’ hails Punjabis’ role in freedom struggle

Tribune News Service

GS Paul

Amritsar, June 11

In a first, the SGPC has got a book published carrying a comprehensive list of Punjabi freedom fighters lodged in Cellular Jail in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, referred to as ‘Kalapani’ in local parlance.

Titled “Kalapani: Punjabis’ Role in Freedom Struggle”, the book has been penned by veteran journalist and historian Jagtar Singh and researcher Gurdarshan Singh Bahia.

The book in English has been compiled after a thorough research on how brutal torture the prisoners had to face in the jail. Ironically, they didn’t get the due recognition, much to the apathy of the successive governments.

SGPC general secretary Gurcharan Singh Grewal said, “Now, when the SGPC has an authentic research documentation in the shape of a book, it has been decided to take up the issue of recognising the contribution of Punjabis and Sikhs at the national level with the Union Ministry of Home and Culture.”

A delegation of the SGPC will meet the Port Blair authorities. Efforts will also be made to establish memorials at Andaman in the name of Bhai Maharaj Singh, Dr Diwan Singh Kalepani, Master Chatar Singh and Sohan Singh Bhakna. — TNS