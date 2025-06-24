DT
PT
Kamal Kaur Bhabhi murder: 'I disowned Amritpal years ago', says father

Kamal Kaur Bhabhi murder: ‘I disowned Amritpal years ago’, says father

According to the police, Amritpal fled to the UAE just hours after allegedly killing Kanchan on June 10
Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Bathinda, Updated At : 06:43 PM Jun 24, 2025 IST
Amritpal Singh Mehron. Photo: Instagram/@amritpalsinghmehron
Amritpal Singh Mehron, the alleged mastermind behind the murder of social media influencer Kanchan Kumari, popularly known as Kamal Kaur Bhabhi, was reportedly disowned by his father, Baljinder Singh, five years ago.

Speaking over the phone today, Baljinder Singh, a construction worker, resident of Mehron village in Moga district, said, “When Amritpal’s name came up in connection with the vandalism of some statues at the heritage street in Amritsar, I disowned him out of fear. Moreover, he was not interested in working with us. However, he still continued to live with us.”

According to the police, Amritpal fled to the UAE just hours after allegedly killing Kanchan on June 10. A lookout circular has already been issued against him and his alleged accomplice, Ranjit Singh of Tarn Taran district. An unidentified person involved in the case is also absconding. Two suspects, Jaspreet Singh and Nimaratjeet Singh, are currently in judicial custody.

30-year-old Kanchan, a resident of Ludhiana with over four lakh followers on Instagram, was found dead in the rear seat of her car parked outside Adesh University at Bhucho Kalan along the Bathinda-Chandigarh highway on the night of June 11.

Bathinda SSP Amneet Kondal has already said that the investigation revealed that Kanchan was murdered over “moral policing.” In a purported video, Amritpal claimed responsibility for the murder, stating that he had earlier warned her to stop posting “inappropriate” content. However, his counsel has claimed the video might be AI-generated.

Tags :
