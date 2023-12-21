Kandola, 13 others get bail in drugs case

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, December 20

The court of District and Sessions Judge Nirbhow Singh Gill here today acquitted main accused Ranjit Singh, alias Raja Kandola and 13 others in the Rs 200-crore ICE (methamphetamine, a party drug) peddling case lodged on June 1, 2012.

An FIR had been lodged against Kandola, his wife Rajwant Kaur, his son Bally Singh and others at the Kartarpur police station under Sections 22/29 of the NDPS Act and Section 25 of the Arms Act.

One of the grounds on which the acquittal came was the fact that the investigation officer in the case Inderjit Singh (now dismissed) was serving as an honorary Inspector, whereas he was actually a head constable. Kandola’s advocate Mandeep Sachdev had argued that a cop of the rank less than ASI could not investigate an NDPS case. He had also made a point that the main allegation was of synthesising ICE, whereas only the seizure of heroin was shown.

Kandola is a UK-based NRI hailing from Nawanshahr. The case assumed importance as it was on the basis of this FIR that he was also being investigated by the ED under PMLA and his properties had been attached by the investigating agency. He owned a farmhouse in Samrala and Banga, a hotel in Ropar and a bungalow in Gurgaon, all of which were attached.

He also owned BMW cars and was hence was then known as BMW Singh in police circles. Other accused in the case are Sukhjinder Singh alias Commando, Gurinder Singh and Sukhwinder Singh Laddu.

