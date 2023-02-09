Kaoni couple build a fortune with strawberry cultivation

Tribune News Service

Archit Watts

Muktsar, February 8

Bucking the trend of the wheat-paddy cycle, farmer couple Jaskaran Singh and Jaspreet Kaur of Kaoni village is reaping rich benefits from strawberry cultivation. They started with strawberry cultivation on one acre in 2015 and now they have not just increased the area to six acres, but also making profit of nearly Rs 3.5 lakh per acre per year.

The couple said, “This fruit requires hard work and money, but gives rich profits as well. For instance, strawberry cultivation in one-acre needs 25,000 plants, which come from Pune. It costs a total of Rs 2.5 lakh. Further, it requires hard labour work, which costs us around Rs 1.5 lakh. The fruit is rich in vitamin-C and other antioxidants, fetching a price of Rs 300 per kg. Our total expenses on one-acre are nearly Rs 4 lakh and we make a net income of nearly Rs 3.5 lakh per year. The plantation begins in mid-September and lasts till mid-October. The fruit gets ready within four months and its picking lasts till April.”

The couple added, “People come to us for guidance and they say we have created mini-Canada in our village. Nearly 20 women from our village are engaged in our fields to do plantation, picking, grading and packing of fruit. This fruit has a shelf life of just three-four days, thus special attention is required for its transportation. Presently, we are selling the fruit across the state and using buses for transportation. The government provides subsidy on strawberry cultivation, but there is no provision for insurance of this expensive fruit. The sudden change in weather, rain, frost and fog are the challenges for strawberry cultivators.”

They further said strawberry was currently being cultivated on nearly 100 acres in the state. “This fruit requires less water, thus farmers should switch to it. I have been awarded by our district administration and a cabinet minister as well.”

The couple owns nearly 30 acres of agricultural land and they are increasing the area under strawberry cultivation every year. “We are now experimenting with inter-cropping as well. Apart from the six acres under strawberry cultivation, we are growing vegetables in three acres and doing traditional paddy basmati and wheat cultivation in the remaining 21 acres,” the duo added.

Kuljeet Singh, Assistant Director, Horticulture Department, said, “Jaskaran and his wife are working hard and have carved a niche for themselves in strawberry cultivation. The department is providing them subsidy. However, strawberry cultivation requires some precautions and proper training. A majority of people are doing strawberry cultivation in less than an acre.”