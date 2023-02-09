 Kaoni couple build a fortune with strawberry cultivation : The Tribune India

Kaoni couple build a fortune with strawberry cultivation

Kaoni couple build a fortune with strawberry cultivation

Jaskaran Singh and Jaspreet Kaur at their field in Muktsar.



Tribune News Service

Archit Watts

Muktsar, February 8

Bucking the trend of the wheat-paddy cycle, farmer couple Jaskaran Singh and Jaspreet Kaur of Kaoni village is reaping rich benefits from strawberry cultivation. They started with strawberry cultivation on one acre in 2015 and now they have not just increased the area to six acres, but also making profit of nearly Rs 3.5 lakh per acre per year.

The couple said, “This fruit requires hard work and money, but gives rich profits as well. For instance, strawberry cultivation in one-acre needs 25,000 plants, which come from Pune. It costs a total of Rs 2.5 lakh. Further, it requires hard labour work, which costs us around Rs 1.5 lakh. The fruit is rich in vitamin-C and other antioxidants, fetching a price of Rs 300 per kg. Our total expenses on one-acre are nearly Rs 4 lakh and we make a net income of nearly Rs 3.5 lakh per year. The plantation begins in mid-September and lasts till mid-October. The fruit gets ready within four months and its picking lasts till April.”

The couple added, “People come to us for guidance and they say we have created mini-Canada in our village. Nearly 20 women from our village are engaged in our fields to do plantation, picking, grading and packing of fruit. This fruit has a shelf life of just three-four days, thus special attention is required for its transportation. Presently, we are selling the fruit across the state and using buses for transportation. The government provides subsidy on strawberry cultivation, but there is no provision for insurance of this expensive fruit. The sudden change in weather, rain, frost and fog are the challenges for strawberry cultivators.”

They further said strawberry was currently being cultivated on nearly 100 acres in the state. “This fruit requires less water, thus farmers should switch to it. I have been awarded by our district administration and a cabinet minister as well.”

The couple owns nearly 30 acres of agricultural land and they are increasing the area under strawberry cultivation every year. “We are now experimenting with inter-cropping as well. Apart from the six acres under strawberry cultivation, we are growing vegetables in three acres and doing traditional paddy basmati and wheat cultivation in the remaining 21 acres,” the duo added.

Kuljeet Singh, Assistant Director, Horticulture Department, said, “Jaskaran and his wife are working hard and have carved a niche for themselves in strawberry cultivation. The department is providing them subsidy. However, strawberry cultivation requires some precautions and proper training. A majority of people are doing strawberry cultivation in less than an acre.”

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

Trust of 140 crore Indians my safety shield which your lies and accusations can't destroy: PM Modi to Cong in Lok Sabha

2
Chandigarh

Clashes break out between Chandigarh police and protesters demanding release of 'Bandi Singhs' at Mohali-Chandigarh border

3
Chandigarh

On Valentine Day, Chandigarh's Shivalikview Hotel to auction Audi and Cruze of 2 guests who did not pay Rs 19 lakh bill

4
Diaspora

Punjabi man admits to killing girlfriend in Australia

5
Trending

Watch heart-wrenching video of 7-year-old Syrian girl who for 17 hours kept her hand over her little brother’s head while being stuck in earthquake; both rescued

6
Punjab

ED arrests businessman son of former Punjab MLA in Delhi excise policy money laundering case

7
Business

RBI hikes interest rates, projects moderate inflation, growth in next fiscal

8
Trending

Jill Biden kisses Kamala Harris' husband, SOTU moment goes viral

9
Nation

Leopard injures 10 people at Ghaziabad court complex, tranquilised after 4-hour operation

10
Haryana

Haryana orders abolition of all posts lying vacant for past two years

Don't Miss

View All
On Valentine Day, Chandigarh's Shivalikview Hotel to auction Audi and Cruze of 2 guests who did not pay Rs 19 lakh bill
Chandigarh

On Valentine Day, Chandigarh's Shivalikview Hotel to auction Audi and Cruze of 2 guests who did not pay Rs 19 lakh bill

To counter ChatGPT, Google to roll out artificial intelligence-powered ‘Bard’
Nation

To counter ChatGPT, Google to roll out artificial intelligence-powered 'Bard'

Gurujas Kaur Khalsa wins Grammy Award for her chants in ‘Mystic Mirror’; album has shabad from Guru Granth Sahib
Diaspora

Gurujas Kaur Khalsa wins Grammy Award for her chants in 'Mystic Mirror'; album has shabad from Guru Granth Sahib

23-year-old model who lost her top lip in pitbull attack in US shares photos after surgeries that reconstructed her beautiful smile
Entertainment

23-year-old model who lost her top lip in pitbull attack in US shares photos after surgeries that reconstructed her beautiful smile

50% upsurge in students flying abroad for studies
Nation

50% upsurge in students flying abroad for studies

Don’t get a haircut: When Pervez Musharraf praised Dhoni’s long locks
Sports

Don’t get a haircut: When Pervez Musharraf praised Dhoni’s long locks

Part of road in Canada to be named Komagata Maru Way
Diaspora

Part of road in Canada to be named 'Komagata Maru Way'

Locals, environmentalists concerned over depleting snow cover, rising temperatures in Shimla
Himachal

Locals, environmentalists concerned over depleting snow cover, rising temperatures in Shimla

Top News

Turkey-Syria quake toll now 15,383, race against time to find survivors

Turkey-Syria quake toll now 15,383, race against time to find survivors

‘Compulsive’ criticism, Congress frustrated over India’s rising global stature: PM Modi

‘Compulsive’ criticism, Congress frustrated over India’s rising global stature: PM Modi

Terms UPA 2004-14 period a ‘lost decade’, hit by scams | Ste...

Congress chief insists on JPC probe, BJP objects to ‘insinuations’ against PM Modi

Congress chief insists on JPC probe, BJP objects to 'insinuations' against PM Modi

Private bank’s server room catches fire in Delhi’s Greater Kailash

Private bank’s server room catches fire in Delhi’s Greater Kailash

9 tenders rushed to spot

Kiara Advani with hubby Sidharth Malhotra in first pics from her in-laws house

Kiara Advani with hubby Sidharth Malhotra in first pics from her in-laws house


Cities

View All

GMC gets prime property on Lawrence Road freed from unauthorised occupants

GMC gets prime property on Lawrence Road freed from unauthorised occupants

Railways earns Rs 30 lakh from ticketless passengers in January

FASTag: Rs 60 deducted when the car was parked at home!

Move aside PM Modi, city’s Azad is man with the broadest chest

VB nabs panchayat secy for corruption

Expelled farm leaders target BKU (Dakonda) chief Buta Singh Burjgill

Expelled farm leaders target BKU (Dakonda) chief Buta Singh Burjgill

Attacked by protesters with spears, cops run for cover

Attacked by protesters with spears, cops run for cover

Unprovoked, claim Chandigarh police officials

Now, Phoenix app to cover students up to Class X

No registration of non-EV two-wheelers from Feb 10

Chd Housing Board to clear all pending files in 'mission mode'

Private bank’s server room catches fire in Delhi’s Greater Kailash

ED arrests former Punjab MLA's son in Delhi excise policy 'scam'

Leopard enters Ghaziabad court complex, injures three

Mayoral poll: SC issues notices to L-G, MCD

Kejri hands over Rs 1 crore relief to kin of slain ASI

Jalandhar police trace 6-year-old missing girl

Jalandhar police trace 6-year-old missing girl

Latifpura oustees to hold protest outside MLA Sheetal Angural's residence

Vendors protest outside Phagwara MC office

Pesticide residue testing lab to be operational soon in Jalandhar

Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer inspects public sand mining site at Khoja village

Work to relay athletics track at Guru Nanak Stadium to start soon

Work to relay athletics track at Guru Nanak Stadium to start soon

5K invited for ‘Sarkar-Kisan Milni’ at agri varsity on Feb 12

NHAI Regional Officer inspects Elevated Road work

Public sand mines: Prices slashed by 10 times, consumers rejoice

Three of thieves' gang land in Focal Point police net

Self-styled VIPs continue to flout black film norms

Self-styled VIPs continue to flout black film norms

Farishtey scheme to be launched soon in Pb: Minister

Property tax: MC collects Rs 2.6 cr dues from PSPCL