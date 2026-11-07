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Home / Punjab / Kapil Sharma cafe shooting: Canada police arrest 2 men, charge them in extortion-related case

Kapil Sharma cafe shooting: Canada police arrest 2 men, charge them in extortion-related case

Both accused, aged 22, also face charges in a separate shooting in Surrey in which a woman was injured

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PTI
Ottawa, Updated At : 10:17 AM Nov 07, 2026 IST
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On October 16, 2025, shots were fired at Kapil Sharma's restaurant in Surrey for the third time since it opened in July. File photo
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Two men have been arrested and charged in connection with the shooting at comedian Kapil Sharma's restaurant in Canada last year, according to the police.

On October 16, 2025, shots were fired at Sharma's restaurant in Surrey for the third time since it opened in July.

The suspects, Pardeep Singh and Saveer Khan, both aged 22, were arrested on November 1, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) said in a statement on Friday.

It added that the two suspects had also been charged in connection with a separate shooting.

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Police described both shootings as extortion-related.

“On October 16, 2025, police responded to a report of shots fired at a cafe in the 8400-block of 120 Street. Although the business was closed at the time, two employees were inside but were not injured,” the RCMP said.

In the second shooting, which occurred on October 12, police responded to a report of shots fired at a residence in Surrey. A woman was injured in the incident.

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The two suspects were each charged with one count of reckless discharge of a firearm in connection with the October 12 incident and another count in connection with the October 16 incident.

“The BC Extortion Task Force assumed conduct of both investigations after potential linkages between the incidents were identified,” the RCMP said.

“These charges are the result of extensive investigative work conducted over the past year, including multiple judicial authorisations, search warrants, and detailed analysis of evidence,” it quoted Chief Superintendent Duncan Pound, Lower Mainland District Operations Officer and Assistant District Commander as saying.

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“These charges should serve as another clear message to those involved in extortion-related violence that law enforcement is working collaboratively to ensure public safety,” Pound said.

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