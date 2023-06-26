Kapurthala ASI booked for graft, trespassing

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 25

Not a week has passed since a Kapurthala SHO and ASI were charged in a bribery case, another Kapurthala ASI has now been booked. He allegedly helped a few men, who had threatened a woman, take over the house of an absconding travel agent.

ASI Balwir Singh, posted at Kapurthala city police station, and 16 other people have been booked on charges of house trespassing, hurting, theft, criminal intimidation and public servant taking bribe for an official act.

As per written complaint received by the police from an absconding travel agent Harpreet Singh, the ASI helped 16 people enter his Urban Estate house in Kapurthala on June 10 after issuing threats and coercing his mother-in-law Gurdasi to give keys. The victim was alone at the house at the time of the incident.

An FIR has been registered against 17 people, including ASI Balwir; Bholath residents Nishan Singh and Maan Singh; and 13 other people by name (including two women and two unidentified persons).

The complainant further alleged that the ASI handed over keys to suspects after accepting bribe from them. Two FIRs were registered against Harpreet at the Bholath police station on June 16 and 17 after which he absconded with his family. Nishan Singh had pressed fraud charges against the travel agent.

Rajpal Singh Sandhu, SSP, Kapurthala, said, “The Travel agent sent a written complaint with footages of CCTVs. Nishan Singh paid the ASI Rs 1,000 to 2,000 to take over the house. The transaction was captured in the CCTV footage. The ASI and the complainant travel agent are absconding.”