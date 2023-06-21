Kapurthala ASI held, SHO on run in Rs 21L drug bribery case

Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, June 20

Two senior Punjab Police officials posted in Kapurthala and a “mediator” have been booked for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 21 lakh in March this year for freeing a convicted drug smuggler.

On the complaint of Jalandhar SSP Mukhvinder Singh, the Kapurthala police have booked Kotwali police station SHO Harjit Singh, Subhanpur police station in-charge ASI Paramjit Singh and “mediator” Onkar Singh. While Paramjit and Onkar have been arrested, the SHO is on the run.

The FIR was lodged at Subhanpur police station in Kapurthala under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Sections 222 and 120-B of the IPC. The matter of “getting away after paying a hefty bribe” came to light during an investigation into another case lodged under the NDPS Act in Nakodar (Jalandhar) against the same convicted drug smuggler, Gujral Singh, alias Joga.

A resident of Boot village in Kapurthala, Gujral was allegedly caught by the Nakodar police with 6 kg of heroin on June 12. Following an investigation, Amandeep Singh of Thatha village in Sarhali (Tarn Taran) and Gujral’s father Joginder Singh were also nominated and brought on production warrant.

The duo told the police how Gujral’s wife Jagjit Kaur on March 12 allegedly struck a deal for Rs 21 lakh with SHO Harjit and ASI Paramjit through Onkar Singh to let her husband off in a drugs case registered on February 11. She allegedly paid Rs 1 lakh on the day of the deal while Rs 20 lakh was paid by Gujral’s father and Onkar on March 13.

SSP Mukhvinder Singh said, “Gujral’s entire family is found to have been involved in drugs business.” Kapurthala SSP Rajpal Singh Sandhu said raids were underway to arrest SHO Harjit.