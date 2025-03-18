Drug lord Ranjit Singh Jeeta Maur has passed away. He hailed from Kala Sanghian village in Kapurthala. He suffered a heart attack late last evening and was brought to a Jalandhar hospital where he died.

He had been unwell for the past few months and had difficulty walking due to swollen legs. From an international kabaddi player to a prominent realtor, Ranjit Singh Jeeta Maur developed 70 to 80 colonies in Doaba and Majha. His luxurious lifestyle and fleet of imported cars earned him many friends and business partners, most of whom were politicians and senior police officials.

His vast empire, which he started establishing in 2010, took the first hit as he parted ways with his business partner Charan Singh in 2018, with whom he is now embroiled in over 30 civil and criminal suits.

In February 2022, the Special Task Force arrested him in a drug case and booked 12 others on the basis of a complaint filed by Charan. This case also brought him under the radar of the Enforcement Directorate.

On October 27, the court of Additional Sessions Judge, Kapurthala, summoned several bigwigs, including Ganieve Majithia, SAD MLA and wife of ex-minister Bikram Majithia, in connection with this case.

Hailing from Kala Sanghian village of Kapurthala, Jeeta Maur moved to London in his school days and received training in kabaddi from his paternal uncle Mahinder Singh Maur, who was a kabaddi promoter.

He earned a huge fan following around the late 1990s and videos of his kabaddi matches are popular on YouTube.

While his wife and four sons are settled in London, Jeeta Maur set up at least four firms here, including Great Green Build India Pvt Ltd, GGB Royal Developers Pvt Ltd, RBR Real Estate Developers Pvt Ltd and KBC Transport Pvt Ltd.

His properties, spread over hundreds of acres, are located in Sultanpur Lodhi, Nakodar, Lohian, Banga, Mukerian, Patti, Tarn Taran, Batala and Pathankot.

The names of at least eight IPS and PPS officers have allegedly figured on the list of his investors. Even the name of a former Congress MLA figured in a complaint against him as it was alleged that he gifted him a house worth Rs 15 crore and also gave his son a luxury car for granting him favours in his business. He is also accused of having received crores of rupees as remittances in his 53 NRI accounts.

However, Jeeta Maur termed the action as a move to tarnish his image. “I have been working in the UK since 1988. My uncle was there since 1950s and owned 25 trucks. We own 90 houses, 35 shops and are engaged in furniture and property business in London. It is not ill-gotten wealth but the result of sheer hard work.”