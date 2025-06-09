Kapurthala court orders attachment of SDM’s account

A Kapurthala court here has ordered the attachment of the bank account of the Phagwara SDM following non-payment of enhanced compensation in a land acquisition case.

Advertisement

The District Court had earlier ordered the attachment of Jagatjit Club in Kapurthala in the case.

The club property was subsequently put up for auction by a court order in the same case. However, the auction was eventually stayed.

Advertisement

The club property was attached as per the applicant's demand, a contention accepted by the court.

Due to the non-payment of the enhanced compensation to Phagwara resident Nirbhail Singh, the court of District and Sessions Judge Harpal Singh has now ordered the attachment of the bank account SDM-cum-Land Acquisition Collector. The order was issued on May 28.The attachment of the account is aimed at the recovery of an amount of Rs 1.29 crore.

Advertisement

The 13 kanal 14 marla property of the historic Jagatjit Club had been attached following an appeal by Nirbhail Singh, seeking the enhancement of the compensation for his over 8 kanal property, which was acquired in 2002 for the four-laning of the Ropar-Balachaur-Nawanshahr-Phagwara road.

During the course of the court proceedings, the auction of the club was scheduled for May 9 by the court.

However, the sale warrant for the club was recalled by the District and Sessions Judge, Kapurthala, in an order dated April 25.

The court has scheduled the next hearing for July 2.

The matter of the auction and subsequent stay ordered on the property of Jagatjit Club will also come up for hearing on the same date, the court stated.