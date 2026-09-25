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Home / Punjab / Kapurthala road mishap: 26-year-old US returnee killed in truck collision

Kapurthala road mishap: 26-year-old US returnee killed in truck collision

Manpreet Singh, who had returned to his native village Talwandi Kuka 2 months ago, was killed on the spot; police begin investigation into the accident

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Ashok Kaura
Phagwara, Updated At : 04:54 PM Sep 25, 2026 IST
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A 26-year-old motorcycle rider was killed in a road accident on the Nadala-Begowal road in Kapurthala district on Thursday evening when his motorcycle collided with a truck.
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A 26-year-old motorcycle rider was killed in a road accident on the Nadala-Begowal road in Kapurthala district on Thursday evening when his motorcycle collided with a truck carrying sacks of rice.

The deceased has been identified as Manpreet Singh, son of Chanchal Singh, a resident of Talwandi Kuka.

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Nadala police post in-charge Baljinder Singh said the police received information about a collision between a truck and a KTM motorcycle on the Nadala-Begowal road.

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The truck was reportedly carrying sacks of rice from a sheller, while Manpreet Singh was travelling from Nadala towards his village, Talwandi Kuka.

Talwandi Kuka village sarpanch Harjinder Singh said, Manpreet had returned to his native village from the United States around two months ago.

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The collision was reportedly so severe that Manpreet sustained critical injuries and died on the spot due to heavy blood loss. After receiving information, a police team reached the scene and took the truck and the deceased’s body into custody for investigation.

Police officials said statements of the family members are being recorded. Further legal action will be taken on the basis of the statements and findings of the investigation.

The news of his sudden death has left the family and residents of the village in shock and mourning.

Local residents have urged the police administration to conduct a thorough investigation into the circumstances leading to the accident and take action according to law if any negligence is established.

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