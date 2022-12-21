Karamjeet Singh elected as president of ad hoc Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee

Kurukshetra, December 21
Karamjeet Singh has been elected as the president of the ad hoc Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee.
The government appointed an 11-member executive body -- five office bearers and six executive body members -- who were elected.
Bhupinder Singh Assandh was elected as senior vice president, Gurmeet Singh as junior vice president, Gurvinder Singh Dhamija as general secretary, and Mohanjeet Singh as joint secretary.
Meanwhile, Ravinder Kaur, Jaswant Singh, Gurbax Singh, Ramneek Singh Mann, Jagshir Singh and Vinner Singh have been elected as the executive body members.
Former president Baljit Singh Daduwal marked his resentment and boycotted the meeting. He said he was not satisfied with Karamjeet Singh being elected as the president.
