Karamjit to file papers today, Cong to put up united face

Putting up a united front, former Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi will accompany party candidate Karamjit Kaur at the time of filing nomination papers for the Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll tomorrow.

PCC chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring said he called upon both Sidhu and Channi for tomorrow’s event.

Leader of the Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa said, “Not just Sidhu and Channi, we have invited all the MPs, besides former PCC chiefs Lal Singh, Shamsher Singh Dullo and Mohinder Kaypee to accompany the party candidate at the time of filing her nomination.”

Warring said he had met senior leades, including Rajinder Kaur Bhattal, Lal Singh and Mohinder Singh Kaypee in the past few weeks.

Amid reports of differences among its leaders, the Congress high command has asked senior leaders to show up in Jalandhar to send across a positive message among the voters.

A senior party leader said, “Differences among the top leadership, including Navjot Singh Sidhu, and Charanjit Singh Channi led to the party’s debacle in the 2022 Assembly poll.”

In the last few days, two former Congress MLAs— Sushil Rinku and Chaudhary Surinder Singh—joined AAP. Within 24 hours of joining AAP, Rinku was announced as the party’s candidate for the bypoll. A senior leader said the Congress had ignored Dalit leaders. “The party needs to step up its efforts to involve ignored Dalit leaders,” said another senior leader.

Meanwhile, Kaypee, who had been seeking the bypoll ticket for himself, didn’t meet family members of Karamjit Kaur today morning. Instead, he joined Sidhu to meet Bhattal, Dullo and Lal Singh.

