Karan Kaur Brar meets Sachin Pilot ahead of Chandigarh visit, amid differences with Raja Warring

Ahead of newly appointed AICC general secretary in-charge of Punjab Sachin Pilot’s visit to the party’s state headquarters in Chandigarh and a protest outside Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema’s residence on Tuesday, former Muktsar MLA Karan Kaur Brar met him on Monday and said they discussed the party’s strategy for the upcoming Assembly elections.

Karan Kaur, daughter-in-law of former Chief Minister Harcharan Singh Brar, later shared details of the meeting on Facebook.

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“It was a good meeting and gave me great hope that Congress will form the next government in Punjab,” she posted.

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The meeting assumes significance as Karan Kaur and Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, both from Muktsar, have not shared cordial relations for a long time.

In July, Karan Kaur had launched a sharp attack on Warring, expressing concern over what she described as growing factionalism in the state Congress. She had said that while the state Congress president was appointed by the party high command, the present leadership had only intensified internal conflicts.

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“I am concerned about the party’s future, as the ongoing infighting can cost the Congress dearly in the upcoming elections,” she had said.

Karan Kaur had also backed former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, saying that if the Congress high command appointed him as the party’s state president at the earliest, the party could have a strong chance of returning to power in Punjab.

At the time, she had indicated her willingness to contest the next Assembly election if given a ticket by the party. She had claimed that sources in Delhi had told her that her name, along with that of Amrita Warring, wife of Raja Warring, was being considered in internal surveys for the Muktsar Assembly seat.

Karan Kaur had also alleged that she was not consulted during the selection of Congress candidates for the municipal elections, Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti polls.

“I was not informed about any meeting or consulted during the selection of candidates in my constituency. Still, I appealed through a video for people to vote for the Congress. I am a Congress activist, and will remain forever,” she had said.