DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Punjab / Karan Kaur Brar meets Sachin Pilot ahead of Chandigarh visit, amid differences with Raja Warring

Karan Kaur Brar meets Sachin Pilot ahead of Chandigarh visit, amid differences with Raja Warring

article_Author
Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Muktsar, Updated At : 10:27 AM Sep 15, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Karan Kaur, daughter-in-law of former Chief Minister Harcharan Singh Brar, later shared details of the meeting on Facebook.
Advertisement

Ahead of newly appointed AICC general secretary in-charge of Punjab Sachin Pilot’s visit to the party’s state headquarters in Chandigarh and a protest outside Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema’s residence on Tuesday, former Muktsar MLA Karan Kaur Brar met him on Monday and said they discussed the party’s strategy for the upcoming Assembly elections.

Karan Kaur, daughter-in-law of former Chief Minister Harcharan Singh Brar, later shared details of the meeting on Facebook.

Advertisement

“It was a good meeting and gave me great hope that Congress will form the next government in Punjab,” she posted.

Advertisement

The meeting assumes significance as Karan Kaur and Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, both from Muktsar, have not shared cordial relations for a long time.

In July, Karan Kaur had launched a sharp attack on Warring, expressing concern over what she described as growing factionalism in the state Congress. She had said that while the state Congress president was appointed by the party high command, the present leadership had only intensified internal conflicts.

Advertisement

“I am concerned about the party’s future, as the ongoing infighting can cost the Congress dearly in the upcoming elections,” she had said.

Karan Kaur had also backed former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, saying that if the Congress high command appointed him as the party’s state president at the earliest, the party could have a strong chance of returning to power in Punjab.

At the time, she had indicated her willingness to contest the next Assembly election if given a ticket by the party. She had claimed that sources in Delhi had told her that her name, along with that of Amrita Warring, wife of Raja Warring, was being considered in internal surveys for the Muktsar Assembly seat.

Karan Kaur had also alleged that she was not consulted during the selection of Congress candidates for the municipal elections, Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti polls.

“I was not informed about any meeting or consulted during the selection of candidates in my constituency. Still, I appealed through a video for people to vote for the Congress. I am a Congress activist, and will remain forever,” she had said.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts