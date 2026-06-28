Karnaprayag case: Nihang Sikhs accorded rousing welcome at Mohali’s Sohana gurdwara after bail

The four Nihang Sikh pilgrims arrested in connection with the June 16 assault case at Karnaprayag in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district were welcomed with ‘jaykaras’ (religious slogans) by Nihang Sikh organisations at Gurdwara Singh Shaheedan in Sohana, Mohali, on Sunday.

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Satvinder Singh, Ajay Singh, Jasanpreet Singh and Manpreet Singh were granted bail by the District and Sessions Judge in Gopeshwar.

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As Manpreet Singh had suffered a leg fracture during the June 16 clash and was undergoing treatment at AIIMS-Rishikesh, he was brought to Punjab by ambulance. The other three reached Gurdwara Paonta Sahib in Nahan by private vehicle on Saturday night before proceeding to Mohali.

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At Gurdwara Singh Shaheedan, the four were welcomed and honoured by Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj, Budha Dal chief Baba Balbir Singh, Dashmesh Tarna Dal chief Jathedar Baba Major Singh Sodhi, Baba Raja Raj Singh, Baba Kulwinder Singh, Baba Baldev Singh Valley Wale and other leaders.

Addressing the gathering, Giani Gargaj said the development reflected the unity of the Panth. He said that after the incident came to light, Nihang organisations, including the Shiromani Panth Budha Dal and Tarna Dal, took the initiative to intervene.

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The group later offered ardas at Gurdwara Singh Shaheedan, the site associated with the martyrdom of Baba Hanuman Singh, the seventh Jathedar of Budha Dal and a former Jathedar of Akal Takht, who fought against British forces during the Anglo-Sikh Wars.

Giani Gargaj said the timely intervention by Nihang Sikh organisations, along with discussions involving the Chief Ministers of Uttarakhand and Haryana, helped secure the desired outcome.

"The Nihang Sikhs were released on bail through the due process of law. While this is a significant victory, efforts will continue to seek the quashing of the cases through legal means," he said.

He also alleged that some mischievous elements had attempted to vitiate the atmosphere by spreading the impression that Sikh pilgrims would not be allowed to carry the kirpan, one of the Sikh articles of faith, while travelling to Hemkund Sahib on their transit route from Uttarakhand.

Referring to Sikh history, he said the kakkars bestowed by the Sikh Gurus symbolise the Miri-Piri tradition and have historically represented the community's resolve to defend its faith and rights.

Recalling the June 16 incident, Manpreet Singh said they were returning on motorcycles after paying obeisance at Hemkund Sahib when one of their motorcycles allegedly brushed against a local resident in Karnaprayag market. He said the incident led to an argument that soon escalated into a violent clash.

Manpreet alleged that a local resident struck him with an iron rod, fracturing his leg. "The Uttarakhand authorities admitted me to a hospital and took good care of me. I am now recovering," he said.

While granting bail, the court directed that legal proceedings in the case would continue in accordance with law.

The District and Sessions Judge ordered the release of Satvinder Singh, Ajay Singh, Jasanpreet Singh and Manpreet Singh on furnishing personal bonds of Rs 50,000 each, along with two sureties of the same amount.

The four are facing charges under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act in FIR No. 0017/2026 registered at the Karnaprayag police station.

Baba Jasdeep Singh attacked

On the sidelines of the felicitation ceremony at Gurdwara Singh Shaheedan, Sohana, a ruckus broke out when a Nihang Sikh allegedly attacked Baba Jasdeep Singh with a sharp-edged weapon.

It is learnt that the attack took place after the event had concluded. However, Baba Jasdeep Singh escaped unhurt. The alleged attacker was overpowered by those present and detained. The motive behind the attack could not be ascertained immediately.

Baba Jasdeep Singh had led the Nihang jatha to Uttarakhand to negotiate following the June 16 clash at Karnaprayag.