Kasauli Lit Fest: Imtiaz Ali on his love for Punjab, and how he made 'Tamasha', Main Vaapas Aaunga'

Producer and director Imtiyaz Ali says he wonders why there is a "Punjabi element" in most of his films.

Replying to a question by a moderator at Kasauli Lit Fest on Friday evening on his love for Punjab as most of his films have Punjabi element, he said, "I am still wondering, I am still trying to figure that one out. You know, the first lady, the first Indian lady to ever fly a plane was a Punjabi woman in pre-Partition era or just after, I'm not sure. Her name was Imtiaz Ali... perhaps her soul has entered me."

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His films like ‘Jab We Met’, ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’, ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’ and ‘Main Vapis Aaunga’ all have Punjabi characters.

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On how he made a film like ‘Tamasha’, Ali said, "Main hoon param purakh ko dasa, dekhan ayo jagat tamasa — this line by Guru Gobind Singh inspired me to make the film. That is why it is called Tamasha."

On what keeps him going, he said, "...films are not necessarily meant to preach or tell people something that you already know. I think it is about engaging with something which you are intrigued about and you don't know for sure. So that's why you write a story. Otherwise, it would be boring, you already have it. I think you write a story because you wonder. And that wonderment leads to filmmaking."

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He said, “Day dreaming is something that has kept me alive. Day dreaming is something that has kept me awake in classrooms all my life. And with a straight face I had the ability to daydream and the teacher wouldn't know. I still do that, you know. I might be doing it right here right now, you won't know."

On his recent Partition film, ‘Main Vapis Aaunga’, Ali explained, "There's an interesting word called faction, which is the mixture of fact and fiction, or taking the fact and presenting it in a work which is of fiction."

He added that almost every incident that you see in the film has occurred during the Partition of India in 1947. "The fictionalisation is that it might not have occurred to the same person or the same family. Which is why I think there is a certain traction that the film has."

He pointed out that people say that maybe one million people died, two million people died during Partition.

"How is it possible to destroy so many lives, to take so many lives without formal arrangement?"

"Aisa hota hai na ki jung ho rahi hai aur bahut saare weapons hain aur usse logon ko mara ja sakta hai toh aap ek number achieve kar sakte hain, bada number achieve kar sakte hain. But jab woh nahi hai, jab sirf haath, chhure aur kuch log hain jinke paas bandookein hongi... (When there is a war you have many weapons to kill, you can achieve a big number. But when you only have hands, knives and a few guns)… How did they manage to tear apart and take so many lives in such a short period of time? I wonder how that could be achieved," he said, about killings during Partition.

Ali said, "...84,000 women were victimised, and that too, in a very short period of time. And this number is the number that was formally recorded. But the number of those women must have been so much larger."

On how he got the idea to make ‘Main Vapis Aaunga’, he said, I have heard accounts of people... When I was shooting the film Amar Singh Chamkila in Punjab, I had the privilege of meeting many elderly people who had seen Partition with their own eyes, who were still in their senses and who could tell me what happened to them. So when I kept hearing such stories, I felt some stories must never be allowed to die."

He added, "Yeh jab buzurg guzar jayenge jismein bahut zyada waqt shayad nahi lagega toh phir inki kahani bhi inke saath khatam ho jayegi aur jo unka bayaan tha woh maine kisi film mein dekha nahi tha. Kyunki woh jo buzurg the woh nafrat ki baat nahi kar rahe the... So I somehow wanted to preserve them. I wanted to have their voice be heard and that's why I wanted to make the film in a hurry before many of them left us. So that was what gave rise to this film."

On memory, love and loss, he said, “Today 78-79 years have happened since Partition. Aaj jo logon ko yaad hai woh sirf woh yaad hai ki — yaar woh mere ghar mein ek bada khoobsurat phool hua karta tha, usmein ye phool aate the toh main spring ke mahine mein jaldi uth karke jata tha aur woh phool chuna karta tha. Aurat aati thi apni beti ko lekar ke toh main usko dekhne ko jata tha, woh bhi mera intezaar karti thi aur ye har hafte ek-do dafa hota tha. Aaj bhi mujhe woh shakal yaad hai, aaj bhi main wonder karta hoon ki woh kahan hogi? Mujhe uska naam toh nahi pata, magar aise bhi log hain jo Alzheimer's ki wajah se, dementia ki wajah se apne aas-paas ke logon ko bhool gaye magar woh ladki yaad rahi, woh nadi ka kinara yaad raha."

He further said, "So I feel, what is the reason that such a small meeting is still remembered? Then I realised, it was only possible for them to go through the tragedy because they have an image of love in their hearts. They actually chose to have this beautiful positive image of this girl to sustain the injury that they were going through.

So that is the secret that I realised in the film — that deliberately you choose that and once you choose that you remember that and you forget everything else. You could not have done without it. And this is how people who were unfortunately and callously put into the situation of Partition have survived."

On Partition stories, he said, "I already know so many people sitting over here whose forefathers have gone through this. But the fact is that it has to be acknowledged that this act of Partition has given us many, many losses. It is not something to be ignored or forgotten. It will be repeated again and again if we make the mistake of forgetting."

"And there are certain losses that are not even spoken about — the loss of language, the loss of aesthetics, the loss of people of course. It's so imminent that one has no other way but to acknowledge it. Just look at the language that Dev Anand used or Raj Kapoor used or Dilip Kumar used, Balraj Sahni used — any language — Urdu ho, Hindi ho, Punjabi ho — coming to a point where their grandchildren, my generation included, most of us don't know any language properly."

He further said, "So you can see the interviews on YouTube or Instagram and you will find there are many, many losses and we must... it's not as though we have to go back and tell each other why we must hate each other, but to forget it, to ignore it, is also giving refuge to a lot of scoundrels so we must speak. Why can't we speak about it if Europe can speak again and again about the holocaust? We also must speak about the tragedies that are still affecting our families."