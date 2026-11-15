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Home / Punjab / Kataria lauds school model, stresses higher education

Kataria lauds school model, stresses higher education

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Anirudh Gupta
Ferozepur, Updated At : 01:05 AM Nov 15, 2026 IST
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Governor Gulab Chand Kataria presents a degree to a student during the convocation of Shaheed Bhagat Singh University on Saturday.
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Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria on Saturday lauded the state government’s efforts in improving school education, saying Punjab had emerged as the top-ranked state in the sector, ahead of Kerala and several others.

He urged the government to replicate this success in the higher education sector to ensure that youth acquire the requisite knowledge and skills to become self-reliant and stand on their own feet.

The Governor was addressing the first convocation of Shaheed Bhagat Singh State University, where Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was also present.

The Governor also appreciated the Chief Minister for the state government’s ‘War Against Drugs’ initiative. He said fighting the drug menace was the collective responsibility of every resident of Punjab and called upon people to actively contribute to the drive against drugs and make the campaign more successful.

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Earlier, the Governor and Chief Minister Mann arrived on the campus in separate helicopters to attend the university’s convocation.

Later, the Governor and the Chief Minister conferred degrees on PhD scholars and awarded medals to meritorious students. The Governor also honoured prominent personalities from the region for their achievements in various fields.

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