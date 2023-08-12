Kathua case adjourned till August 25

Pathankot, August 11
The hearing in the Kathua rape and murder case of a minor girl has been adjourned till August 25.
The case came up for hearing in the court of Jatinder Pal Singh Khurmi, District and Sessions Judge, today. The prosecution was to frame charges against accused Shubham Sangra, but the defence counsel requested the court that he was not prepared and hence sought an adjournment.
Sangra is one of the eight accused in raping and subsequently murdering the girl belonging to the Bakarwal community on January 10, 2018, at Rasana village in Kathua district.
Six of the eight accused have already been sentenced and are undergoing punishment while one was acquitted.
