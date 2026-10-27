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Home / Punjab / KC Venugopal backs Pargat Singh, warns Punjab Congress leaders against indiscipline

KC Venugopal backs Pargat Singh, warns Punjab Congress leaders against indiscipline

Show results or face removal, district unit presidents told

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Rajmeet Singh
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:22 AM Oct 27, 2026 IST
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Congress leaders Charanjit Channi, Partap Bajwa, Sachin Pilot, KC Venugopal, Pargat Singh and Amrinder Singh Raja Warring address mediapersons in Chandigarh on Monday. Tribune photo
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Warning leaders against indiscipline and compromising the party’s interests, AICC general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal on Monday threw his weight behind newly appointed Punjab Congress president Pargat Singh.

On his first visit to the city since Pargat took over as chief, Venugopal reinforced the narrative of unity within the party. He sought to strengthen unity among state leaders while defining their respective roles ahead of the Assembly elections.

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During a day-long series of meetings with state leaders, sitting and former MLAs and district presidents at Punjab Congress Bhawan, Venugopal ensured that all top leaders, including Pargat Singh, former Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Raja Warring, former CM Charanjit Singh Channi, CLP leader Partap Singh Bajwa, Gurdaspur MP Sukhjinder Randhawa and Vijay Inder Singla, were seen together. He also ensured that the leaders travelled together for lunch hosted by Bajwa at his Chandigarh residence.

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In a similar gesture, Venugopal held Channi’s hand during one of the meetings and categorically told the leaders that, as chairperson of the Campaign Committee, the former CM had a crucial role to play in the run-up to the elections. In a balancing act, he stressed that Bajwa, Warring and other senior leaders also had equally important roles.

Venugopal described differences among state leaders as a sign of healthy democracy, adding that leaders must set aside their differences and fight together during elections.

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According to leaders privy to the developments, the party high command and Punjab affairs in-charge Sachin Pilot, were closely monitoring the conduct and activities of state leaders following Pargat’s replacement of Warring as state unit chief.

A senior leader who attended the meetings said district presidents were categorically told that, having been selected through the Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan, they were expected to perform or face removal.

Venugopal also reviewed arrangements for Rahul Gandhi’s November 4 rally, with the party aiming to mobilise nearly one lakh people. “Rahul Gandhi is keen to restore the state’s glory as a peaceful, secure and drug-free state. His rally will set the political narrative,” he said.

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